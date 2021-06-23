Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avient by 3,125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

AVNT opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

