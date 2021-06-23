Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of BXS opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

