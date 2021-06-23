Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

