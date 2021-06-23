Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,923 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED opened at $214.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.