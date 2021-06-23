Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,444 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ARI opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

