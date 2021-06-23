ModiHost (AIM) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $125,702.46 and approximately $28,168.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.53 or 0.00635826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00040936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079511 BTC.

About ModiHost

AIM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.