Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.45 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $27.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.49. 322,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

