Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $171,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $246.29 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

