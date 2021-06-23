Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,548,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.