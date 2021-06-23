Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.12 million-570.54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.68 million.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Momo has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOMO. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.47.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

