Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.70. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 2,207 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $478,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $481,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $580,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

