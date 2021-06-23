Morgan Stanley Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from C$13.30 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUN. Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.12. 1,821,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,401. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.61 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

