Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MURGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

