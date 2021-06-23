Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 169.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

