Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 5,681 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

