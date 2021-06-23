Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 808 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $188,218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 79.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after buying an additional 721,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $287.23 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.37. The stock has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

