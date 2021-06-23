Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,105 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $269.73. 22,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.32. The company has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $267.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.