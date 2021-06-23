Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 753,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $75,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.81. The stock had a trading volume of 264,257 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

