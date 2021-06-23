Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. 2,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,077. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $790,384. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $42,191,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

