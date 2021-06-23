Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. 123,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03. Naspers has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $53.13.
About Naspers
