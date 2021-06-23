Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. 123,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03. Naspers has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

