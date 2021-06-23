National Bank Financial Downgrades Kinross Gold (TSE:K) to Sector Perform Overweight

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.66.

Shares of K opened at C$7.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.28. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.56 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

