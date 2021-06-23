National Bank Financial Increases Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPL. ATB Capital increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Firstegy cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.10.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$20.37 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

