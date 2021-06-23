National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 2.3533 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

NTIOF opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 24.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.