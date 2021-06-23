National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Purchases $34,210.00 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $34,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,128.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Bankshares by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in National Bankshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $369,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

