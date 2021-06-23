National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.