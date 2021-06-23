National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,020

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,033.69 ($13.51).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 932.40 ($12.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 922.85. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a market capitalization of £33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.83%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

