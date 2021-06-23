Navient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,586 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,588% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Navient has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

