Navient Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,586 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,588% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37. Navient has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Navient by 1,129.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 121,466 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Navient by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 189,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Navient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Navient by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 154,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.