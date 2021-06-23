NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.39 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NBMI stock opened at GBX 86.81 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.44. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 89 ($1.16).
