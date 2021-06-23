Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $61.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTNX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

