Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NOPMF opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

