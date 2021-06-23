Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Doug Janzen Buys 48,398 Shares

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen purchased 48,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,580.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,851 shares in the company, valued at C$90,552.49.

Neovasc stock opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. Neovasc Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$6.07.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

