NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 781 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,720.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $20,468.03.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22.

On Thursday, April 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $21,263.90.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

