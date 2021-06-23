Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $237,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $196.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.91. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

