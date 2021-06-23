Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 6,389 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.21% of AAON worth $226,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $200,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AAON by 42.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $226,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.