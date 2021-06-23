Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 70,162 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,162 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Novanta worth $263,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

