Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,335 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,884 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after purchasing an additional 477,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 409,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after purchasing an additional 869,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.44. 546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,714. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93.

