NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.63. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

