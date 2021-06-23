New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $2,267,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,898.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.