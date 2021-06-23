New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Avista worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after buying an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avista by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 756,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

