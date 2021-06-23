New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.70.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

