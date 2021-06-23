New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of WGO opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

