New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 88,224 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of The Brink’s worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AREX Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCO opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.27.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

