NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 33,510 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 256.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.41. The stock had a trading volume of 50,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,315. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

