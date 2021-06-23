NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 23,717 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 219.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $191.76. 63,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,561. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $128.93 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

