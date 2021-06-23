Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Trading 3.6% Higher

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. 664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 173,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

