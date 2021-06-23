NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.61. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.03 million and a PE ratio of -24.58.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

