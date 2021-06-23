NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.44.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NGL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 10,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.94. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.
Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.