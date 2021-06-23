NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 395,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,788,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 10,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.94. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

