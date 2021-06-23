NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.85.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $231.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 12-month low of $182.74 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in NICE by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 118,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NICE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

