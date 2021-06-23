Niftyx Protocol Trading 31.4% Lower Over Last Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $283,868.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.53 or 0.00635826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00040936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079511 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

